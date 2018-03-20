Spyshots: 2019 BMW 3 Series Shows Baby 5 Series Look with Sportier Details

BMW is currently in the midst of a transformation process that sees the company behind determined to fill more niches than ever and switching to a front-wheel-drive-based platform for multiple models, next-gen 1 Series included. However, the 3 Series remains one of the main pillars of the Baravian automaker and we can now zoom in on the production design of the 2019 3er.

31 photos



While the matryoshka doll design theme continues, which means we're dealing with a baby 5 Series appearance, the upcoming G20 3 Series shows sportier details, such as the air-hungry intakes found in the front apron.



The all-LED production lights of the 2019 3 Series are also visible, even though the headlights are less camouflaged than the taillights - expect the styling direction showcased by the rear light cluster to show up on other future BMW models.



Speaking of the 3 Series' big brothers, the newcomer will mark the model's switch to the CLAR platform. The modular architecture has already proven itself under the skin of the 7 and 5 Series.



The engine range of the newcomer will be more complex than ever. At the bottom of the range, we'll find the 318i, a three-cylinder model with 150 hp. Entering turbo-four land, we can talk about the 204 hp 320i, whose Efficient Dynamics version will deliver 170 hp. There will also be a sportier four-cylinder option, namely the 265 hp 330i.



At the top of the gas range, we'll find the



Diesel buyers will be treated with the 316d (136 hp), 325d (238 hp) and the 330d (265 hp) - we're not sure about the details of the 318d and 320d, though. There will also be an oil-burning M Performance car, with the M340d expected to offer at least 320 hp.



The next-generation BMW M3 has also been



As for the new energy side of the lineup, we'll get a pair of plug-in hybrids: the 230 hp 325e iPerformance and the 265 hp 330e iPerformance, with both coming in xDrive form.



And since the German automotive producer is preparing the



The 2019 incarnation of the BMW 3 Series is set to land in October, at the Paris Motor Show, with the first deliveries expected for March 2019.



