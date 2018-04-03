autoevolution
How To Reset BMW Oil Service Light at Home: E30, E34, E34, E36, E39, Z3, X5, M5

We've all been there (at least those of us who own older machines and don't perform the maintenance at the dealer anymore) - you get to change the oil on your car, but things become frustrating afterward, when you need a special tool to reset the warning light associated with this. Well, the Internet is loaded with tutorials on how you can go around these manufacturer-built aspects. And this time around, we want to show you one related to plenty of senior BMW models that can still be found on the road.
This DIY guide talks about how one can reset the BMW oil service light on a variety of models including the E30, E34, E34, E36, E39, Z3, along with the early X5 models. Nevertheless, while the list of cars associated with the procedure does include the M5, the description of the clip doesn't say anything about the M3.

Once you've changed your oil, all you need to perform the final part of the task is... a copper wire (since you're already here, we won't list the Internet connection as a requirement).

The video offers a demonstration of the operation, which is performed on a BMW Z3 and, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the steps are extremely simple.

Nevertheless, before moving on to talking about why this Z3 might seem familiar, there's a disclaimer we need to drop.

This is a DIY guide and, as such, you must be aware the procedures described here involve some risks. autoevolution cannot be held responsible for any possible damage that might result while following these instructions.
Returning to this particular Bimmer, those of you tuned into our Nurburgring stories might know it as one of the machines hooned by DutchRingRacing, the YouTube label behind the video that brought us here. Together with the channel owner's Z4M, this Z3 is used to blitz the Green Hell.

