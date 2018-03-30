autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

E92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring Crash while Chasing F80 M3 Ring Taxi

30 Mar 2018, 17:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Today is Carfreitag (Car Friday) at the Nurburgring, a day that marks the official season opener. And while this might sound enticing, it also means that tons and tons of drivers, some of which are less than experienced, will rush to the Green Hell. After all, the track is opened to tourist drives all day long. Well, all the agitation unfortunately brings plenty of accidents and we're here to show you one that trashed an E92 BMW M3.
7 photos
E92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring CrashE92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring CrashE92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring CrashE92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring CrashE92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring CrashE92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring Crash
Judging from what we can see in the footage of the crash, the V8-animated M car appeared to be chasing an M3 Ring Taxi. And while the F80 sedan seemed to have no issue negotiating the corner, the ex-generation coupe on its tail can be seen entering the frame sideways.

Despite the driver's countersteering efforts, the one behind the wheel didn't manage to bring the V8 animal back in line. Eventually, the Bimmer went sliding the other way and ended up hitting the guardrail.

The left side of the E92 BMW M3 took quite some damage in the accident, as you'll be able to notice in the final part of the clip. Meanwhile, the Ring Taxi continued its run without any issues.

This isn't the first 2018 Car Friday accident we bring to you. Heck, it's not even the first BMW M3 crash we've shown you today, with that title having gone to an unfortunate happening that saw an E46-generation M3 spinning while exiting the Mini Carousel. The Bimmer went into the guardrail nose-first.

Alas, we might come across even more accidents in the coming hours, as car spotters stationed at the track now get the chance to upload their footage.

Of course, non-performance cars aren't spared the ordeal, as we've talked when showcasing the accident that involves a Volkswagen Golf and a Fiat Punto.

BMW M3 BMW nurburgring crash 2018 crash nurburgring 2018 Nurburgring Nurburgring crash
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  
 
 