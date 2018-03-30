E92 BMW M3 Has Savage Nurburgring Crash while Chasing F80 M3 Ring Taxi

Today is Carfreitag (Car Friday) at the Nurburgring, a day that marks the official season opener. And while this might sound enticing, it also means that tons and tons of drivers, some of which are less than experienced, will rush to the Green Hell. After all, the track is opened to tourist drives all day long. Well, all the agitation unfortunately brings plenty of accidents and we're here to show you one that trashed an E92 BMW M3.

7 photos



Despite the driver's countersteering efforts, the one behind the wheel didn't manage to bring the V8 animal back in line. Eventually, the Bimmer went sliding the other way and ended up hitting the guardrail.



The left side of the E92 BMW M3 took quite some damage in the accident, as you'll be able to notice in the final part of the clip. Meanwhile, the Ring Taxi continued its run without any issues.



This isn't the first 2018 Car Friday accident we bring to you. Heck, it's not even the first BMW M3 crash we've shown you today, with that title having gone to an unfortunate happening that saw an E46-generation M3 spinning while exiting the Mini Carousel. The Bimmer



Alas, we might come across even more accidents in the coming hours, as car spotters stationed at the track now get the chance to upload their footage.



Of course, non-performance cars aren't spared the ordeal, as we've talked when showcasing the



Judging from what we can see in the footage of the crash, the V8-animated M car appeared to be chasing an M3 Ring Taxi. And while the F80 sedan seemed to have no issue negotiating the corner, the ex-generation coupe on its tail can be seen entering the frame sideways.Despite the driver's countersteering efforts, the one behind the wheel didn't manage to bring the V8 animal back in line. Eventually, the Bimmer went sliding the other way and ended up hitting the guardrail.The left side of the E92 BMW M3 took quite some damage in the accident, as you'll be able to notice in the final part of the clip. Meanwhile, the Ring Taxi continued its run without any issues.This isn't the first 2018 Car Friday accident we bring to you. Heck, it's not even the first BMW M3 crash we've shown you today, with that title having gone to an unfortunate happening that saw an E46-generation M3 spinning while exiting the Mini Carousel. The Bimmer went into the guardrail nose-first.Alas, we might come across even more accidents in the coming hours, as car spotters stationed at the track now get the chance to upload their footage.Of course, non-performance cars aren't spared the ordeal, as we've talked when showcasing the accident that involves a Volkswagen Golf and a Fiat Punto.