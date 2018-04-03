autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

All-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less Camo

3 Apr 2018, 18:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's hard to believe, but the current generation Audi S6 Avant has been with us for six whole years, making it a dinosaur by performance car standards. These spyshots show the camouflage is steadily peeling off its replacement, which we hope will debut by the end of the year.
13 photos
All-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less CamoAll-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less Camo
Audi has already presented the all-new A6 as a sedan, but it's prioritizing the wagon body for the S6. Perhaps the whole range will be dumped on us simultaneously.

The S6 is like a halfway house between an all-new performance car and simply one with a better engine. Think of it as being to the A6 what the 4S version is to the regular Porsche Panamera... literally.

Yes, the S6 will be yet another victim of downsizing. Instead of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, both the sedan and wagon will have a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, the same one fitted to the RS4 and the Panamera 4S. Remember when "Lamborghini V10" was used about the S6?

That's right, the mill will be even smaller than the ones in the regular A6, but fitted with more exotic internals. The output will stay the same at 450 horsepower. But tuners won't be able to extract much more than 510... maybe 530 HP.

So you can think of this as a more practical, slightly slower but more technologically advanced version of the Audi RS4 Avant. I mean, the difference in the interior department is going to be night-and-day.

As for the rest of the powertrain, there will be quattro all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic, since Audi doesn't have a DCT that can handle the torque. The suspension will be lowered by about 15mm over the standard car. However, adaptive dampers or even air ride could be optionally available.

We're pleased to see that Audi decided to install quad exhaust pipes again, unlike with the SQ5 SUV.
2019 Audi S6 Avant 2019 Audi S6 Audi spyshots
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
AUDI models:
AUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAll AUDI models  
 
 