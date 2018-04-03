All-New Audi S6 Spied Testing With RS4 Engine, Less Camo

It's hard to believe, but the current generation Audi S6 Avant has been with us for six whole years, making it a dinosaur by performance car standards. These spyshots show the camouflage is steadily peeling off its replacement, which we hope will debut by the end of the year.

The S6 is like a halfway house between an all-new performance car and simply one with a better engine. Think of it as being to the A6 what the 4S version is to the regular Porsche Panamera... literally.



Yes, the S6 will be yet another victim of downsizing. Instead of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, both the sedan and wagon will have a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, the same one fitted to the RS4 and the Panamera 4S. Remember when "Lamborghini V10" was used about the S6?



That's right, the mill will be even smaller than the ones in the regular A6, but fitted with more exotic internals. The output will stay the same at 450 horsepower. But tuners won't be able to extract much more than



So you can think of this as a more practical, slightly slower but more technologically advanced version of the Audi RS4 Avant. I mean, the difference in the interior department is going to be night-and-day.



As for the rest of the powertrain, there will be quattro all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic, since Audi doesn't have a DCT that can handle the torque. The suspension will be lowered by about 15mm over the standard car. However, adaptive dampers or even air ride could be optionally available.



