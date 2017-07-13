2019 Audi S7 Spied in Detail, Looks Ready to Downsize to 2.9 TFSI

The new Audi A8 came out yesterday and will be followed by a second-generation A7 Sportback during Q4 2017. However, the S7 probably won't be announced until next year, though we do have a pretty good idea of what it looks like thanks to these spyshots.

As far as the design is concerned, the new S7 Sportback is the closest thing we've seen to the Prologue concept. Marc Lichte is finally giving us Audis that don't look the same, though we struggle to call this one pretty. It's got slightly over-designed front intakes and wheels on a body that seems more massive than ever. Thankfully, it looks like they're keeping the traditional quad tailpipe design. The taillights, like the headlights, are more slender than they before. It also looks like they've widened the hatchback opening, so loading heavier items into the S7 will be easy. The S7 is like a BMW 650i or a Mercedes CLS 500, but with a bit more sporty character. It didn't start the four-door coupe trend, but the current generation is pretty popular due to having a de-tuned version of the 4.0 TFSI in the RS7. But it's not like Audi to use big engines. The Germans are going to fix their lack of an uber-powerful V6 with the help of Porsche. Yes, we've heard that the S7 will adopt the 2.9-liter twin-turbo unit from the Panamera 4S and the RS5 Coupe. With around 440-450 horsepower, it would be a relative match for the outgoing model, but it won't be tuner's delight.V8 fans can still look forward to the 4.0-liter in the RS7, which will be shared with the Panamera Turbo. However, this story got a whole new twist yesterday when it was revealed that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid would also be donating its 680 horsepower system to a new S8 e-tron model.So does that mean there will also be an RS7 e-tron? Well, we think not, especially considering the near 200,000 euro price tag of the Porsche flagship. But you never know, right?!As far as the design is concerned, the new S7 Sportback is the closest thing we've seen to the Prologue concept. Marc Lichte is finally giving us Audis that don't look the same, though we struggle to call this one pretty. It's got slightly over-designed front intakes and wheels on a body that seems more massive than ever. Thankfully, it looks like they're keeping the traditional quad tailpipe design. The taillights, like the headlights, are more slender than they before. It also looks like they've widened the hatchback opening, so loading heavier items into the S7 will be easy.