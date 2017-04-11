2018 Audi A8 Strips Down to Minimal Camouflage

Audi's
next-generation A8 sedan has been spotted wearing only minimal camouflage on its headlights and grille. It's a good indication that the debut is on schedule to take place on July 11th.
Like the A4, this flagship sedan similar to the old one from some angles, so people might be tempted to say it's a facelift rather than an all-new generation. However, every piece of the design has been moved and chiseled, and the front end is going to stand out as its defining feature.
It seems Marc Lichte
likes to play with hexagons because both the grille and the headlights that are connected to it can be drawn using six points. The hood looks long enough to accommodate even the W12 engine, while the trunk seems pushed further back by the long curvature of the roof.
We know that the taillights are connected by an illuminated strip, but they've tried to hide that in these photos. Overall, picking between the Audi and its two German rivals will become a matter of design preference.
The 2018 A8 is likely to be the most advanced car yet built on the MLB Evo platform
. There's talk of four materials being used in combination for lightness and strength: aluminum, high-strength steel, magnesium, and carbon. A recent report claims the A8's chassis will be 24% more rigid but unfortunately also 112 lbs heavier (51 kg).
At launch, the power is expected to come from the first application outside of Bentley of the new 6.0-liter W12, as well as a 4.0-liter V8 and 3.0-liter V6. However, part of the added weight comes from the need to accommodate plug-in hybrid systems, which should be ready within a year after the initial launch.
After the web debut this summer, the 2018 Audi A8 is also scheduled to be shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It will go on sale towards the end of the year.