2019 Renault Clio Spied for the First Time, Looks Like a Mini Megane

Introduced in 2012, the current Renault Clio has boosted the carmaker to the top of the European sales charts. That means there's never been a better time for an all-new, radically improved model.
We've looked at enough Renault spyshots to know that what we see here will be very sport. The overall vibe given off by the prototype is quite similar to the larger Megane hatchback.
Thankfully, they didn't go as crazy with the headlight monkey tails. However, the slanted hood lines make the "eyes" of the car look similarly angry and brooding. Who's made you upset little Clio, was it the Polo?
The Clio is already one of the most practical cars in the supermini segment. So while the wheelbase might grow a little, the overall length of the car will stay about the same. With a rakish roof and low ground clearance, this Mk 5 prototype seems surprisingly sporty.
Our money is on this being another Clio GT model. No, not the GT-Line, a real GT this time. It's got the black wheels and the single chrome exhaust tip which you never see on the current model.
Under the hood is likely to be the most powerful version of the new 1.3-liter co-developed with Mercedes and producing 150 horsepower if not slightly more. This would give the hatch a theoretical 0 to 100 km/h time of around 8 seconds.
Renault is unlikely to give up on the 1.5 dCi, as it is still one of its most popular engine choices. However, the base 0.9-liter is said to be replaced with a new and slightly more powerful 1.0-liter turbocharged engine. Gearbox options will continue to include the 5- and 6-speed manual or the EDC automatic.
Rumor has it that Renault is preparing a couple of dozen green cars which means the Clio might have a hybrid version. Its crossover cousin, the Captur, is even said to offer a plug-in.
Thankfully, they didn't go as crazy with the headlight monkey tails. However, the slanted hood lines make the "eyes" of the car look similarly angry and brooding. Who's made you upset little Clio, was it the Polo?
The Clio is already one of the most practical cars in the supermini segment. So while the wheelbase might grow a little, the overall length of the car will stay about the same. With a rakish roof and low ground clearance, this Mk 5 prototype seems surprisingly sporty.
Our money is on this being another Clio GT model. No, not the GT-Line, a real GT this time. It's got the black wheels and the single chrome exhaust tip which you never see on the current model.
Under the hood is likely to be the most powerful version of the new 1.3-liter co-developed with Mercedes and producing 150 horsepower if not slightly more. This would give the hatch a theoretical 0 to 100 km/h time of around 8 seconds.
Renault is unlikely to give up on the 1.5 dCi, as it is still one of its most popular engine choices. However, the base 0.9-liter is said to be replaced with a new and slightly more powerful 1.0-liter turbocharged engine. Gearbox options will continue to include the 5- and 6-speed manual or the EDC automatic.
Rumor has it that Renault is preparing a couple of dozen green cars which means the Clio might have a hybrid version. Its crossover cousin, the Captur, is even said to offer a plug-in.