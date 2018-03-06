autoevolution
Blue Is the Right Color for 2019 Audi A6 in Geneva

6 Mar 2018
Audi just released its 2019 model year A6 sedan, a direct competitor for the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It looks somewhat predictable from the outside, but big changes are visible if you focus on it for long enough.
You know how the Samsung Galaxy S9 appears to be just like the S8? Well, considering that, the 2019 A6 is a significant improvement over its predecessor.

Sure, the hexagonal grille is a bit predictable, but we love both the headlights and taillights. They pulsate in cool ways that Audi hopes will make you want to pay extra for options.

We think this shade of blue is perfect for the 2019 Audi A6. It's subtle enough to work with the suit and tie, yet stops you from looking like a cement salesman.

The one thing we positively hate about it is the area around the rear diffuser. On the one hand, Audi tries to make it appear all sporty with that fake mesh, and then it plops some pieces of fake trim to fool you into thinking there's one exhaust pipe on either side. You don't get that with the BMW 5 Series.

The area where the 2019 A6 seems to stand head and shoulders about its German rivals is the interior. While this might not be to everyone's liking, the sedan offers a fully-digital experience.

More than ever, the A6 is now just a slightly smaller version of the A8. You've got the same dual screens, a futuristic steering wheel, and no MMI controller. We're honestly surprised they didn't use a touchscreen to activate fuel filler cap. Audi says its customers wanted this for years, so it's not a forced change.

Audi execs have confirmed to us that a 2-liter TDI will be available shortly. But for now, there are only two V6 units of the TDI and TFSI variety. Looking at that fancy interior, we wonder if there's ever going to be a manual version again.
