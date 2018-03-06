Blue Is the Right Color for 2019 Audi A6 in Geneva

Audi just released its 2019 model year A6 sedan, a direct competitor for the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It looks somewhat predictable from the outside, but big changes are visible if you focus on it for long enough.

Sure, the hexagonal grille is a bit predictable, but we love both the headlights and taillights. They pulsate in cool ways that Audi hopes will make you want to pay extra for options.



We think this shade of blue is perfect for the 2019 Audi A6. It's subtle enough to work with the suit and tie, yet stops you from looking like a cement salesman.



The one thing we positively hate about it is the area around the rear diffuser. On the one hand, Audi tries to make it appear all sporty with that fake mesh, and then it plops some pieces of fake trim to fool you into thinking there's one exhaust pipe on either side. You don't get that with the



The area where the 2019 A6 seems to stand head and shoulders about its German rivals is the interior. While this might not be to everyone's liking, the sedan offers a fully-digital experience.



More than ever, the A6 is now just a slightly smaller version of the A8. You've got the same dual screens, a futuristic steering wheel, and no MMI controller. We're honestly surprised they didn't use a touchscreen to activate fuel filler cap. Audi says its customers wanted this for years, so it's not a forced change.



