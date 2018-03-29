BMW and Daimler Join Forces in Mobility Behemoth

Tightly kept under wraps for nearly a month, the unification of the two mobility services has been confirmed on Wednesday by both BMW and Daimler. Still foes on the automotive market, the companies will unite in a so-called joint-venture concept to create the biggest mobility solutions conglomerate the world has ever seen.The collaboration between the two will target everything from on-demand mobility to electric vehicle charging. In one sweep move, BMW and Daimler have become competitors to Uber, Tesla, and pretty much every cab and car sharing company out there.Both BMW and Daimler would own 50 percent of the new joint venture. This seems like a good way to make both of them happy in the beginning, but it remains to be seen whether conflicting visions, which will most definitely arise, would make this even-split a violent marriage.As for the integration of the services and companies operated by the two, the on-demand segment of the market would be handled by moovel (Daimler) and ReachNow (BMW). Targets: Uber and all car sharing companies.Ride-sharing and taxi services, would be handled by mytaxi, Chauffeur Privé, Clever Taxi and Beat. Targets: cab and ride-scompanies.car2go and DriveNow would target car sharing companies with a total of 20,000 vehicles in 31 major international cities.Parking meters (yes, they are a target too) will be hit by ParkNow and Parkmobile Group with digital parking services.Tesla’s and everyone else’s charging stations will fall under the ChargeNow and Digital Charging Solutions radar, an array of 143,000 charging points worldwide.The agreement between BMW and Daimler is awaiting approval from relevant authorities. Both carmakers ensure their customers that they “will remain competitors in their respective core businesses.”