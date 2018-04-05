Gorgeous Scotland Looks Even Better Through the Windshield of a BMW 440i Coupe

Following last year's adventure through frozen Transylvania, a traveler couple has recently finished yet another road trip behind the wheel of a BMW.
This time, Moldavians Stanislav Cociorva and Ecaterina Cernei took part in a sometimes treacherous escapade through the Scottish Highlands, driving a rear-wheel-drive BMW 440i Coupe without letting all those Yellow and Amber warnings dissuade them.
Powerful snowstorms with strong winds didn't manage to take them off course, so the couple managed to return with footage worthy of a documentary about the Highlands.
The resulting movie is actually a short travel film called “The Scotland Colors,” since the landscapes they visited are probably worthy of a surrealist painting.
Among the gorgeous scenery they managed to capture on film, some of the movie buffs out there might recognize the Glen Etive road, made famous by James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 drive in Skyfall, or Harry Potter's Glenfinnan train viaduct.
You'd think that it's the Glen Etive road where the 440i Coupe shined most, mainly thanks to the somewhat warmer weather, but according to the couple that wasn't exactly the case.
“When it comes to travel – weather always plays an important role. But it was the first time that we were constantly reminded about it by Yellow and Amber warnings. Winter weather, heavy snow and high winds is what those said, and it described our journey quite nicely! As soon as we entered Scotland, it started to snow. We had time to remember all friends that told us 'it barely snows in Scotland' and a chance to rethink our plans while standing in a 25-mile long highway jam. After 6 hours of complete standstill, we also found that BMW sporty coupe has a napping-approved cozy interior that was able to keep us warm.” explained Stanly.
That said, we have a feeling that driving a mostly deserted winding road with those marvelous panoramic views around might add some weight to your right foot on the throttle pedal. In other words, we'd wager it wasn't the comfort of the most potent 4 Series this side of an M4 that completed the journey, but the car's dynamics with the lack of xDrive.
Either way, kick back, relax and enjoy an uplifting video that's not necessarily about cars.
