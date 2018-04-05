Drive As Many BMWs You Want Starting from $2,000 a Month

Resident of Nashville, Tennessee, will from this week have the opportunity to change the BMWs in their garages more often than they change their socks, thanks to the new car subscription service the Germans have launched in the city.

The starting price, applicable to the so-called Legend Tier, will give customers access to a fleet comprised of the BMW M2, the 4 Series, the 5 Series and the X5 SUV . For the 5 Series and the X5, the plug-in hybrid versions are also included in the offering.



The high-performance M Tier would allow access to a fleet of cars that includes the M4 and M6 convertible, M5, X5M and X6M. The right to drive one of these cars would send customer back $3,700.



"The reason why we went with the upper tier, especially the 'M' tier, is we think we can learn an awful lot more with that clientele," said BMW Financial Services CEO Ian Smith according to Bloomberg.



“This is about learning and ensuring with our dealer partners that we’re building a business model that’s sustainable for the longer term and not something that’s going to be a fad for this year.”



For some reason, BMW believes having customers pay three times more than on an average lease contract is a good idea. The company started this pilot program working on the assumption that mobility services like Uber have changed the way people perceive personal transportation.



