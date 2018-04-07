autoevolution
Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Destroyed in Residential Area Crash, Hits Tree Dead On

Alas, supercar crashes are part of our weekly adventures and the latest accident of the sort involves a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with the machine being destroyed in the brutal happening.
So far, we only have two images of the accident, with the details surrounding the crash being scarce - pixel tip to Jørn Cato Olsen, who posted the images on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS owners Facebook group.

The crash took place in the US and you can even see the license plate of the Porscha in one of the two pics. It seems that the track-savvy machine left the road, went through a fence and ended up hitting a tree dead on.

Judging by how the nose of the Neunelfer is "wrapped" around the tree, the impact took place at considerable speed. The car also shows serious damage on its left side, while the engine lid is missing - keep in mind that the GT3 RS has a massive wing, so perhaps this was torn when the vehicle hit the fence.

And we can see a few parts of the Zuffenhausen machine scattered around, which only makes this sight even more troubling.

Here's to hoping the driver and any potential passenger (the GT3 RS comes with a rear seat delete, so the machine only provides accommodation for two) walked away from the crash.

As for the car, we'd be surprised if this kind of accident didn't total the vehicle. However, this is the kind of situation that favors the rear-engined layout of the Porsche 911.

Thus, the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six motor sitting behind the rear axle and the PDK double-clutch transmission attached to it should be okay.

Judging by what we can see in these images, the machine seems to be gifted with track time-focused options such as ceramic brakes (notice the yellow calipers) and the full bucket seats.
