Porsche 911 GT3 RS by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Has John Player Special Look

Now that Porche has introduced the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS, we're looking forward to the moment when the Rennsport Neunelfer lands at dealerships, so we can bring you real-world sightings of the track toy. Meanwhile, Zuffenhausen is keeping the GT3 RS under the spotlights with the help of its customization arm.

6 photos



The black finish of the car and the wheels, which are finished in Satin Aurum, remind us of the John Player Special livery we can find in the German automotive producer's trophy cabinet.



Note that this machine doesn't pack the Weissach Package, nor does it come with the optional magnesium wheels. Nevertheless, there's no reason to fret, since the weight savings brought by these elements aren't nearly as hefty as in the case of the



As it is often the case with Porsche Exclusive machines, the cabin might be even more special than the exterior.



The highlights of this GT3 RS interior come from the deviated stitching in yellow (used on the bucket seats, steering wheel and dashboard), the seatbelts that use the same hue, along with the Porsche crest embroidered on the Alcantara-covered armrest.



Returning to the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur detail of the tale, we'll remind you that the customisation efforts of the brand started rather soon after that 1948 birth of the company, with these involving a (ready for it?) 356 covered in faux fur - what, you though the velvet wraps that were so popular a few years ago came as a fully original proposal?



Fast-forwarding to 2017, we see the company strengthening its customization arm - the Manufaktur particle was added to the Porsche Exclusive nameplate, which had landed back in 1986. And, to make things headline-worthy, Porche used the division to introduce the



