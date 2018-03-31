Hellgrun (Lighter Green) 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Mesmerizing

Happy Friday indeed with the the delivery of the first known PTS Hellgrün / Lighter Green (227) car by the team over at @veltracon. Hellgrün was made famous by the 911s of the 1970s. Perhaps most notably, it was warn by a 1974 IROC 911 RSR and 1973 2.7 RS. As for the naming of this color, I’m still trying to get the full story. Thanks to PTS guru Eduardo, here’s what I've gathered so far. I believe that it was approved for PTS for the 991, 718, Macan, and Panamera platforms as “Hellgrün / Lighter Green" (not to be confused with Light Green / Birch Green). It is, however, the same shade as the former “Hellgrün / Jade Green.” Unless PAG has since changed the name, this might be another Ruby Stone / Ruby Star situation. For those wondering how this color compares to Mint, Hellgrün has fewer blue undertones. That’s all for now. I will update this post with more about naming as I get it, but expect many more details and photographs of this special 991.2 GT3 in the coming week upon delivery. Swipe left for more photos including the RSR and 2.7 RS. Cheers @veltracon for the photos. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #jadegreen #hellgrun #lightergreen #pts #ptsgt3

