Hellgrun (Lighter Green) 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Mesmerizing

We might have shown you plenty of 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 examples to date, but there are still colors we have yet to explore. And we're here to literally bring you a fresh shade, namely Hellgrun.
3 photos
Hellgrun (Lighter Green) 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Hellgrun (Lighter Green) 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
Now, before we dive any deeper into this tale, we have to mention that the shade was formerly known as Jade Green, but it seems that, for the current range of cars, Zuffenhausen has decided to change its English label to Lighter Green.

In fact, the Instagram-based Porsche label that brought this GT3 to our attention sheds a bit of light on the matter

"I believe that it was approved for PTS for the 991, 718, Macan, and Panamera platforms as “Hellgrün / Lighter Green" (not to be confused with Light Green / Birch Green). It is, however, the same shade as the former “Hellgrün / Jade Green,” Unless PAG [Porsche AG] has since changed the name, this might be another Ruby Stone / Ruby Star situation. For those wondering how this color compares to Mint, Hellgrün has fewer blue undertones," we are being told.

For the sake of comparison, here are some Mint Green and Light Green examples of the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3.

Keep in mind that this color earned its reputation while covering the air-cooled Neunelfer of the 70s, with the first Instagram post below delivering brilliant examples (think: a 1974 IRCO 911 RSR and a 1973 2.7 RS.

Interestingly, Lighter Green has also found its way inside this GT3, decorating the full bucket seats of the track animal, which are shared with the 918 Spyder.

Upon taking delivery of the machine, the owner gifted this with a black sticker package and pulled an engine lid stunt that makes this car seems like a Touring Package. At least this is what we see in the image above, which came after the Instagram photos of the car, so perhaps we're dealing with a Photoshop job.

As for the yellow brake calipers fitted to the Zuffenhausen animal, these signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

 

Happy Friday indeed with the the delivery of the first known PTS Hellgrün / Lighter Green (227) car by the team over at @veltracon. Hellgrün was made famous by the 911s of the 1970s. Perhaps most notably, it was warn by a 1974 IROC 911 RSR and 1973 2.7 RS. As for the naming of this color, I’m still trying to get the full story. Thanks to PTS guru Eduardo, here’s what I've gathered so far. I believe that it was approved for PTS for the 991, 718, Macan, and Panamera platforms as “Hellgrün / Lighter Green" (not to be confused with Light Green / Birch Green). It is, however, the same shade as the former “Hellgrün / Jade Green.” Unless PAG has since changed the name, this might be another Ruby Stone / Ruby Star situation. For those wondering how this color compares to Mint, Hellgrün has fewer blue undertones. That’s all for now. I will update this post with more about naming as I get it, but expect many more details and photographs of this special 991.2 GT3 in the coming week upon delivery. Swipe left for more photos including the RSR and 2.7 RS. Cheers @veltracon for the photos. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #jadegreen #hellgrun #lightergreen #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Mar 30, 2018 at 8:27am PDT


 

Jade Green. 

A post shared by Veltracon Automotive (@veltracon) on Mar 30, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

