Hellgrun (Lighter Green) 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Mesmerizing

In fact, the Instagram-based Porsche label that brought this GT3 to our attention sheds a bit of light on the matter
"I believe that it was approved for PTS for the 991, 718, Macan, and Panamera platforms as “Hellgrün / Lighter Green" (not to be confused with Light Green / Birch Green). It is, however, the same shade as the former “Hellgrün / Jade Green,” Unless PAG [Porsche AG] has since changed the name, this might be another Ruby Stone / Ruby Star situation. For those wondering how this color compares to Mint, Hellgrün has fewer blue undertones," we are being told.
For the sake of comparison, here are some Mint Green and Light Green examples of the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3.
Keep in mind that this color earned its reputation while covering the air-cooled Neunelfer of the 70s, with the first Instagram post below delivering brilliant examples (think: a 1974 IRCO 911 RSR and a 1973 2.7 RS.
Interestingly, Lighter Green has also found its way inside this GT3, decorating the full bucket seats of the track animal, which are shared with the 918 Spyder.
Upon taking delivery of the machine, the owner gifted this with a black sticker package and pulled an engine lid stunt that makes this car seems like a Touring Package. At least this is what we see in the image above, which came after the Instagram photos of the car, so perhaps we're dealing with a Photoshop job.
As for the yellow brake calipers fitted to the Zuffenhausen animal, these signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
