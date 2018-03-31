Volkswagen Arteon Gets €20,000 Custom Alcantara Interior from Neidfaktor

Fortunately, there's one company that can transform any interior while keeping the OEM look, and they decided the Arteon needs to be their first Volkswagen project in a long time.We're talking about Neidfaktor, the Germans who deliver stunning Audi cabins one after the other. The material they always use is Alcanta, but the outcome usually makes the car look twice as expensive.Every project starts with quality materials, as Neidfaktor has its own saddlery to guarantee its leather.Even though this is an Arteon R-Line, everything reminds us of the GTI branding. For example, there's the use of the color red, which pops up in all the stitching, the stripes on the dash and seats.Also, they used a honeycomb stitching pattern, and you know which Volkswagen has a honeycomb grille. "Exclusive" is embroidered on the headrests, suggesting this car belongs to Neidfaktor and promotes their high-tech fabrication options.The steering wheel is what you gold in your hands, and it invites you to touch the Alcantara grips, blacked out trim and a couple of aftermarket horns to make the DSG paddles easier to find.We see that the top of the dash has been covered in leather, while the regular trim pieces are now carbon fiber. Showing their usual attention to detail, these saddlemakers have covered the plastic covers around the bottom of the seats in Alcantara and left the bolsters in hard-wearing black leather.Of course, this is overkill, as "Project Red" has been valued at around €17,000 to €20,000. So it's like having Bentley options in a Volkswagen. But that's the price you pay for exclusivity.