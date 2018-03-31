Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Retro Jewel in Florida

Congratulations to one of our avid readers John @jpanos0917 for taking delivery of his brand new PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 991.2 GT3 from Porsche West Broward in Florida. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, steel brakes, xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. John also picked up a PTS Gemini Metallic Targa not too long ago, and I hinted that he had a PTS GT3 in a historic Porsche color coming. His penchant for these historic colors is something many of us can relate to. As to why Maritime specifically, John writes: “I had jotted on a piece of paper a few years ago. “Maritime would make a great color for the GT3”. I love how it looks with the black accents and that it is a flat paint and historic Porsche color.” Great to see the car come to fruition since that moment. Many thanks again to John for sharing the photos and details of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

