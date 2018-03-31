autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Retro Jewel in Florida

31 Mar 2018, 16:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is a great time to be a Porschephile, as, for instance, the Neunelfer GT range mixed modern and retro attributes in a splendid manner. For example, the Porsche 911 GT3 resists the downsizing revolution, continuing the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition, while packing a range of Paint to Sample hues that pay a nod to its air-cooled predecessors.
7 photos
Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PackageGulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PackageGulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PackageGulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PackageGulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PackageGulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package
And we've brought along a brilliant example of this, namely the Maritime Blue 2018 GT3 that sits before you.

This example of the rear-engined animal was recently delivered to Florida, with the owner taking the time to share the event with the world.

The aficionado also delivered a message about choosing such a retro-flavored color for his Porscha: “I had jotted on a piece of paper a few years ago. “Maritime would make a great color for the GT3”. I love how it looks with the black accents and that it is a flat paint and historic Porsche color,

Going past the hue of the car, we notice the satin black wheels, which don't manage to conceal the red brake calipers (this means the machine is fitted with the standard steel brakes).

The stopping hardware choice, together with the three-pedal layout of the machine, make us believe the owner has preferred a more street-biased configuration, rather than going for a track-destined spec.

Black is also featured on the inner graphics of the headlights (the car packs the PDLS active Xenon units).Don't forget about the Touring Package incarnation of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
Of course, those willing to choose a fully streetable approach when configuring a GT3 can always choose the Touring Package.

Nevertheless, a recent comparison involving the two showcase an odd aspect, highlight the fact that the TP is louder (think: inside the car) than the standard GT3, if we may call the latter so.

 

Congratulations to one of our avid readers John @jpanos0917 for taking delivery of his brand new PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 991.2 GT3 from Porsche West Broward in Florida. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, steel brakes, xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. John also picked up a PTS Gemini Metallic Targa not too long ago, and I hinted that he had a PTS GT3 in a historic Porsche color coming. His penchant for these historic colors is something many of us can relate to. As to why Maritime specifically, John writes: “I had jotted on a piece of paper a few years ago. “Maritime would make a great color for the GT3”. I love how it looks with the black accents and that it is a flat paint and historic Porsche color.” Great to see the car come to fruition since that moment. Many thanks again to John for sharing the photos and details of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 27, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 