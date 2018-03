Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Retro Jewel in Florida

And we've brought along a brilliant example of this, namely the Maritime Blue 2018 GT3 that sits before you.This example of the rear-engined animal was recently delivered to Florida, with the owner taking the time to share the event with the world.The aficionado also delivered a message about choosing such a retro-flavored color for his Porscha: “I had jotted on a piece of paper a few years ago. “Maritime would make a great color for the GT3”. I love how it looks with the black accents and that it is a flat paint and historic Porsche color,”Going past the hue of the car, we notice the satin black wheels, which don't manage to conceal the red brake calipers (this means the machine is fitted with the standard steel brakes).The stopping hardware choice, together with the three-pedal layout of the machine, make us believe the owner has preferred a more street-biased configuration, rather than going for a track-destined spec.Black is also featured on the inner graphics of the headlights (the car packs the PDLS active Xenon units).Of course, those willing to choose a fully streetable approach when configuring a GT3 can always choose the Touring Package.Nevertheless, a recent comparison involving the two showcase an odd aspect, highlight the fact that the TP is louder (think: inside the car) than the standard GT3, if we may call the latter so.