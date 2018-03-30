Irish Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hits Nurburgring with Lars Kern at the Wheel

With Porsche introducing the Mission E Cross Turismo at the Geneva Motor Show and the carmaker's talking a lot about its electric future ever since, we mustn't forget that the Swiss event also hosted the public debut of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. And we've been keeping an eye out for public sightings of the Rennsport Neunelfer ever since.
Well, we are now back on the topic, since the German automotive producer has started deploying Paint to Sample test cars - it's not uncommon for an automaker to polish the final details of a vehicle after the official debut.
And the latest spotting of the kind allows us to check out the aero-dictated lines of the Rennsport Neunelfer dressed in Irish Green.
Sure, this factory car might be a tad late for St Patrick's Day, but given the splendid retro look of the color, we won't complain.
The Neunelfer, which has been spotted in the proximity of the Nurburgring, sports the factory winter test rubber, which is only normal, given the capricious weather.
As the social media-based Porsche registry that delivered the images of the car (check out the Instagram post below) mentions, the car was manhandled by Porsche driver Lars Kern, a man who knows a thing or two about Ring records.
Going past the main shade of the flat-six wielder, we notice the Weissach Package, along with the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) stopping hardware and the standard Xenon headlights - alas, Porsche has decided to no longer allow buyers to switch between colors when configuring their headlights, so now you can only have the said configuration or the optional all-LED headlights with black inner graphics.
The said post doesn't offer any actual interior shots, but we do get to take a peek inside the thing through the windows. As such, we can tell you that the cabin of the monster features the foldable Sport Bucket Seats.
Of course, we'll continue to bring you more 991.2-generation 911 GT3 RS content as soon as we get our hands on it.
Presenting the first known PTS 991.2 GT3 RS test car, a PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) example seen at the Nürburgring by local reader @leon20_9. Driven by @larskern_ (also one of our readers), this example is the Weissach Package and is equipped with factory winter tires, PCCB, standard xenons, and the foldable Sport Bucket seats. Very cool to see these development cars done in PTS colors. Many thanks to Leon and Lars for the heads up and info on this car, as well as to many readers that have referred me to this car. #PTSRS