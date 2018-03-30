Irish Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hits Nurburgring with Lars Kern at the Wheel

Presenting the first known PTS 991.2 GT3 RS test car, a PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) example seen at the Nürburgring by local reader @leon20_9. Driven by @larskern_ (also one of our readers), this example is the Weissach Package and is equipped with factory winter tires, PCCB, standard xenons, and the foldable Sport Bucket seats. Very cool to see these development cars done in PTS colors. Many thanks to Leon and Lars for the heads up and info on this car, as well as to many readers that have referred me to this car. #PTSRS

