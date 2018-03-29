autoevolution
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Two-Tone Stripes and HRE Wheels Looks Mean

After showcasing countless examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, we can now take the time to focus on customized examples of the track-savvy Neunelfer. And the latest example of the sort comes from the machine sitting before you, which has been fitted with light mods, which make a respectable difference.
This GT3 started out in life as a Chalk machine, with the understated aura of the hue allowing the machine to better connect to its ancestors. Nevertheless, the machine has been gifted with white an yellow stripes, which manage to keep its appearance discreet.

Zooming in on the aftermarket side of the machine, the first aspect that catches the eye can be found inside the wheel arches, where we find black HRE wheels - this color matches the carbon fiber mirror caps, as well as the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.

The wheels come with a five-double-spoke design and appear to fit the design of the rear-engined delight rather well - we must also mention the yellow calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

However, since we're talking about a Neunelfer, the most important bits are found at the posterior of the car. To be more precise, the 4.0-liter flat-six heart of the GT3 has been gifted with BMC air filters, along with a custom exhaust supplied by Sharkwerks, which features 100mm tips.

Thus, the boxer motor can now fully express its aural feelings and emotions and, if we factor in the more aggressive soundtrack of the Gen 2 911 GT3, the aural experience is heavenly.

When checking out the German land-to-land missile, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below - the pictures towards the end of the post allow us to take a look at the belly of the beast. It's not too often that ones get to check out the flat-six heart of a Neunelfer, so we're glad these images allow us to zoom on the motor.

 

2018 6 speed mk2 #991gt3 #sharkafied with @hre_wheels P101 #sharkwerks exhaust, 100mm tips & @bmcairfilters #porsche #gt3

A post shared by sharkwerks (@sharkwerks) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

