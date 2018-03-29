Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs. Ferrari 458 Spider Drag Race Is Full of Surprises

Why would anybody drag race a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S against a Ferrari 458 Spider? Well, YouTubers will always find ways of extracting the fun from such a battle, so the question that needs to be asked is rather "why not?"

This time around, the Porscha dukes it out with a Ferrari 458 Spider and the result deliver plenty of giggles. The go-fast machines race on three separate occasions and while the Prancing Horse does grab the win on every occasion, the things that take place meanwhile will keep you in front of the screen.



Keep in mind that while the Maranello machine easily leaves the Zuffenhausen toy behind in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, the Italian packs another advantage over the German. To be more precise, the Fezza packs a dual-clutch tranny, while the Neunelfer we have here comes with a manual gearbox.



And, judging by the soundtrack of the video, this example of the Ferrari 458 has been gifted with a custom exhaust, which means that its naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 can fully express its feelings and emotions.



As we discovered after driving the



If you're in a hurry, you can jump to the 2:30 point of the video for the said drag race. Nevertheless, we'd stick around for the rest of the video (after all, this is a Prancing Horse clip, so you can expect spicy details such as the supercar's $30,000 paint job).



