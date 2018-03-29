1,000 HP Porsche 911 Turbo with 6-Speed Manual Drag Races Two 1,000 HP GT-Rs

Manual transmissions are getting less and less traction these days and with automatics having become both quicker and more fuel-efficient, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Of course, no two-pedal setup can offer the engagement of a clutch and one of the most important exceptions to the rule mentioned above comes from the Porsche realm.

24 photos



Nevertheless, we're not here to focus on machines belonging to the current generation, but rather to those coming from the previous one. To be more precise, we want to showcase a 997-generation Porsche that can be considered a manual gearbox hero.



This Neunelfer has taken a long trip down the aftermarket route, with its twin-turbo flat-six now delivering around twice the stock output.



Having been massaged by Aim Performance, the boxer mill now delivers 1,062 hp at the wheels, which means its crank output sits at around 1,200 ponies. And this is where the best part of the story comes, since the unit works with a six-speed manual.



The driver of the land-to-land missile enjoys putting the newfound muscle of the car to the test and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers a brilliant example of this.



As such, the Porscha recently engaged in a drag racing stunt, with this involving rolling starts at about 60 mph and 1,600 feet of sprinting.



Without the pressure of a standing start, the Porscha was glad to take on multiple machines, including a pair of



Each of the Godzillas had been dialed to around 1,000 hp, but one should never trust the numbers alone when it comes to tuner car. And if you're wondering why, you'll get your answer in the video.



