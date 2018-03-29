autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

1,000 HP Porsche 911 Turbo with 6-Speed Manual Drag Races Two 1,000 HP GT-Rs

29 Mar 2018, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Manual transmissions are getting less and less traction these days and with automatics having become both quicker and more fuel-efficient, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Of course, no two-pedal setup can offer the engagement of a clutch and one of the most important exceptions to the rule mentioned above comes from the Porsche realm.
24 photos
TopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo CabrioTopCar Reveals Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio
While machines as diverse as the Renault Clio RS, the BMW M5 or the Ferrari/Lamborghini [insert name here] have lost their manuals, Zuffenhausen still caters to the needs of stick shift enthusiasts, whether we're talking about the base Carrera of the track-savvy GT3.

Nevertheless, we're not here to focus on machines belonging to the current generation, but rather to those coming from the previous one. To be more precise, we want to showcase a 997-generation Porsche that can be considered a manual gearbox hero.

This Neunelfer has taken a long trip down the aftermarket route, with its twin-turbo flat-six now delivering around twice the stock output.

Having been massaged by Aim Performance, the boxer mill now delivers 1,062 hp at the wheels, which means its crank output sits at around 1,200 ponies. And this is where the best part of the story comes, since the unit works with a six-speed manual.

The driver of the land-to-land missile enjoys putting the newfound muscle of the car to the test and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers a brilliant example of this.

As such, the Porscha recently engaged in a drag racing stunt, with this involving rolling starts at about 60 mph and 1,600 feet of sprinting.

Without the pressure of a standing start, the Porscha was glad to take on multiple machines, including a pair of R35 Nissan GT-Rs.

Each of the Godzillas had been dialed to around 1,000 hp, but one should never trust the numbers alone when it comes to tuner car. And if you're wondering why, you'll get your answer in the video.

Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche 911 Porsche Nissan GT-R drag racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 