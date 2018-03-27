1,900 HP Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper ACR Goes Street Racing in Texas, Destroys All

The Lons Star State once again hosted the Texas Mile event this month and, as it usually happens when such adventures take place, many aficionados on the list decide to also take racing to the streets. The 2018 TX Mile was no exception and we are now here to give you a sample of the street racing that followed the official velocity hostilities.

6 photos



And, thanks to the extreme aero of the car (we're looking at a Viper ACR here), the driver didn't have to worry about keeping the supercar one the road in his quest towards 200 mph.



And while the final part of the title above might sound like a spoiler to some, nothing can prepare you for the sight (and sound, for that matter) of this TT Viper ACR outsprinting other boosted bad boys like the GT-R, the Supra and, of course, other turbocharged Vipers.What about the official part of the racing adventures in Texas?

Well, as we



Now, there is one aspect of the car that didn't come in factory form, but we can't use the aftermarket label for it, either. To be more precise, the 755 hp 'Vette had its rear wing removed before the said run.



And it's worth noting that the supercharged V8 animal still didn't hit its official top speed during the said run, with this sitting at 212 mph.



This year saw a truly special beast hitting the streets of Texas, namely a Dodge Viper that had been gifted with a twin-turbo package. However, this is one of the maddest street cars we've seen, since its V10 motor had been dialed all the way to 1,900 hp (this is a crank hp approximation, with the thing delivering north of 1,700 ponies at the rear wheels).And, thanks to the extreme aero of the car (we're looking at a Viper ACR here), the driver didn't have to worry about keeping the supercar one the road in his quest towards 200 mph.And while the final part of the title above might sound like a spoiler to some, nothing can prepare you for the sight (and sound, for that matter) of this TT Viper ACR outsprinting other boosted bad boys like the GT-R, the Supra and, of course, other turbocharged Vipers.Well, as we explained earlier today, the Texas Mile was a brilliant opportunity for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to showcase its velocity abilities. To be more precise, a stock example of the Chevy halo car managed to climb all the way to 190 mph.Now, there is one aspect of the car that didn't come in factory form, but we can't use the aftermarket label for it, either. To be more precise, the 755 hp 'Vette had its rear wing removed before the said run.And it's worth noting that the supercharged V8 animal still didn't hit its official top speed during the said run, with this sitting at 212 mph.