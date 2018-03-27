Truck Driver Makes Crazy Turns on Cliff Edge

Before you do, take a look below. We get to see a very useful skill-set. An unnamed driver, in the cabin of a tanker, God knows where and when (some say in China, this week, but really, who cares?).The video showing the unnamed driver’s feat was posted on Facebook on Monday, on an unofficial page of Orya Maqbool Jan, a Pakistani columnist. That makes it very difficult to give you a proper location or a timeframe for this stunt.The video shows two trucks sitting perpendicular to each other on a very narrow stretch of dirt road. The road is slotted between what appears to be a huge pile of rock to one side and a very steep drop on the other.We will not try and depict in words what happens in the video. The nearly two-minute long clip is pretty much self-explanatory. We can’t but take note of some crazy driving skills of a man apparently without fear.We don’t care how the truck got in that position in the first place, nor the fact that another man, probably the passenger of the other truck, seems obsessed not by fiery death awaiting at the rear of the tanker, but by the safe yet hard to navigate rocks in front.Several times, as we watched the rear wheels dangling precariously over the edge, we held our breath. Imagine how it must have been for the driver, not knowing where the truck ends and death begins, but pushing still, in a desperate attempt to free himself from the predicament.