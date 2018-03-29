autoevolution
Camouflage Wrapped Porsche 918 Spyder Looks the Part in Monaco

Nowadays, aficionado's need for individuality means that there are very few machines out there that will be left in stock form. For instance, we've shown you multiple members of the Holy Trinity that have been taken down the customization route. This time around, we'll focus on a Porsche 918 Spyder.
With the German carmaker's GT Division having introduced no less than three specials in less than a year (the 2018 911 GT3, the 2018 911 GT2 RS and the 2019 911 GT3 RS) and one of them one-upping the 918 on the Nurburgring (the GT2 RS blitzed the Green Hell in 6:47, while the 918 needs 6:57 for the same task), the halo car gets less attention than it used to.

Well, the owner of the example we have here has decided to change that. And, as is the case with most hypercar tuning adventures, we're dealing with a job that can be reversed, namely a wrap.

Then again, this isn't you average wrap, with the camouflage take used by the second skin job turning heads like few others. Of course, this kind of visual transformation is as polarising as they get.

Oh, and let's not forget the Acid Green accent color of the Porsche 918 Spyder, which is clearly visible.

This camo 918 Spyder received tons and tons of attention, since the go-fast tool was paraded around Monaco, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Returning to the Holy Trinity customization point we made in the intro, we'll remind you it's the second time this week when we get to discuss such a matter.

The previous stunt of the sort involved a Ferrari LaFerrari that had been gifted with a set of custom shoes. To be more precise, the Maranello halo car had been fitted with one-off rolling goodies supplied by Vossen Wheels.

