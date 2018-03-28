2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Face Gets Two-Faced Wrap with Awesome Red Details

A few years ago, when liquid wraps were starting to take off, many expected vinyl wraps to experience a downfall. Nevertheless, this was far from the case, with the realm of second skins now being more popular than ever. And the freshest example of this comes from the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 sitting in front of you.
The vinyl wraps are on ascending trend thanks to the fact that the people working in this area constantly come up with innovative designs and this Zuffenhausen machine delivers an example as good as any.
The Porscha comes with a wrap that would make it suitable for Two-Face, one of Batman's enemies. Half the car is dressed in matte white, while the other half comes in matte black. There's also an accent color (this seems to be the factory hue of the 911), which appears to be Carmine Red - we could also be dealing with Guards Red, but it's difficult to tell.
The vivid shade can be found on multiple areas of the car, including the door mirrors and the rear wing.
Returning the black, this hue is also featured on the wheels, as well as on the optional all-LED headlights.Does this 991.2-generation GT3 seem familiar?
Well, those of you who are tuned into our Porsche tales should be familiar with the two-faced take, since we featured such a proposal earlier this month.
In fact, the wrap was similar to that on the machine seen here, but the accent color was different (we're talking yellow instead of red).
And now that Porsche dealers across Europe have started taking delivery of the GT3 Touring Package, we're keeping an eye out for special specs.
For instance, we've shown you a Gulf Blue incarnation of the GT3 TP. And if this color seems wild, you should check out the Pink Pig wrap example we discussed last week.
White or grey? Another two faced Porsche 991:2 GT3. This time with red stripe to keep the two apart. #wrapzone #porsche #991 #gt3 #twoface #wrappermapper #thewrappromoter #wrappedworld #thewrapsociety #legendsneverdie #911gt3