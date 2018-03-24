Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is a Modern Classic

These days, Porsche dealers on the Old Continent are taking delivery of the 911 GT3 Touring Package, with this delivery plenty of opportunities to feast our eyes on the purist-friendly look of the Neunelfer.
7 photos
And the most recent adventure of the sort showcases a Gulf Blue incarnation of the GT3 TP, one you'll find in the images above.
The list of optional extras for the rear-engined delights includes the satin aluminum wheels, which (don't) conceal PCCB
carbon-ceramic stopping hardware, hence the presence of the yellow brake calipers. We must also mention the all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics, along with a truly eccentric feature, namely painted headlight washers.
The extreme level of attention to details continues inside the car, where we find leather-decorated air vents and a leather-finished steering column casing. Oh, and let's not forget the rather cozy adaptive 18-way seats - lens tip to the social media-based PTSRS
Porsche registry for the images.
Now, you might wonder what goes on in the mind of a Neunelfer
buyer when a shade as special as the one we have here is chosen.
Well, the driver of this GT3 Touring shared a few thoughts on how he selected Gulf Blue to dress up his Porscha.
“As far as the color goes, I was after a classic non-metallic faded/washed out blue. Aetna, Meissen, and Gulf were the candidates. Aetna ended up being too dark after seeing it live on a new car. Meissen is very cool too, but was afraid of it being too light and colorless. Not caring about the blue/orange theme at all, I nevertheless decided for Gulf Blue as the tone was just right. I always LOVED those IROC Porsches from ‘73/‘74 and Gulf Blue was part of the color palette. The color was a special order color in the early 70’s and the Touring name and the special Touring seat fabric also points to that time. So it makes perfect sense,
” the Porschephile explained.