Pink Pig 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is a Truffle Sniffer Tribute

We've been keeping an eye out for such a GT3 TP ever since the first images of the car showed up online and here it is - the first wrapped Touring Package we get to feature.And what a wrap this is! We're looking at the Pink Pig livery, a color scheme that has a special place in Porsche's rich motorsport history book. This is a nod to the famous 917/20 racecar. And if you're willing to know more about this circuit animal, feel free to zoom in on the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which teleports you inside the Porsche Museum.Returning to the 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package we have here, the second skin job of the car was handled by German specialist Print Tech Premium Wrapping As with others Porschas we've featured over the past few years, the racing attire (#29 branding an all) is accompanied by a weathered design, which adds battle scars to the theme.And if we look past the wrap of this rear-engined animal, we notice that the car packs the standard steel brakes, as indicated by the red brake calipers. And we can say the same about the Xenon headlights, which come with silver inner graphics.While we can't see the cabin of this manual gearbox special edition, the photos of the car allow us to notice the presence of the optional full bucket seats.Now, you might be experiencing deja vu after checking out this Porscha. And that's because this is far from the first time when we show you a 991-generation Neunelfer sporting such an attire.For instance, we brought you a 991.1 incarnation of the GT3 RS featuring a similar second skin job. As for another tale of the kind, we talked about a non-Touring Package version of the GT3 that came dressed in pink.