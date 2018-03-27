autoevolution
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Louder than Normal GT3, Comparison Says

With the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package now reaching dealers across the Old Continent, the time has come to feature a review of the GT3 TP. And the shenanigans we have here is actually a three-way comparo, one that also involves the "standard" GT3 and the 911 R, a member of the 991.1 generation.
Sitting behind the wheel, we have Lee Sibs, an aficionado who knows a thing or two about Neunelfers, with his Zuffenhausen connections involving a job as Total 911 editor.

The main aspects delivered by this stunt involve the GT3 Touring Package being a tad louder than the normal car (we're talking in-cabin experience here). And we have to admit that the presence of thinner soundtrack on the version that's meant for road rather than track driving is a tad surprising.

The Porschephile also talks about the shifting experience, comparing the three Neunelfer derivatives. According to him, the rowing through the gears in the TP doesn't feel as notchy as in the case of the non-TP GT3 (this implies the latter requires the driver to make more accurate movements, as dictated by the narrow notch), but still doesn't feel as enjoyable as the experience delivered by the R.

Then again, we have to keep in mind that we're talking minor differences here, which might not be felt by untrained drivers.

As expected, the suspension tweaks that set the TP apart mean this feels a tad softer compared to massive wing incarnation of the GT3.

Mind you, the adventure is delivered in two parts. As such, the first clip below (the video on the left) is focused on the GT3 Touring Package, while the video on the right pits the normal GT3 against an R - note that the GT3 features a manual and a rollcage, as it comes with the Clubsport package, a feature that's not available in the US, since legislation forbids it.

However, American Porschephiles have no reason to worry, since aftermarket specialists will gladly install half-cages inside Porschas.


