Porsche Mission E Shows Electric Torque Vectoring in Nurburgring Drift Testing

We admit to having focused on Nurburgring crashes following the start of the 2018 season earlier this month. However, the overly dramatic side of the Green Hell has much more to offer, such as prototype sighting. And the latest adventure of the sort allows us to admit a host of attention-worthy test cars, with the lineup led by the Porsche Mission E.

4 photos



And there's one tester that caught our eye in particular, namely the said electric Zuffenhausen machine.



As you'll be able to notice at the beginning of the video below, which documents the testing session, Porsche engineers are cutting the Mission E any slack. In fact, the testers slid the EV around the Brunnchen corner, which delivered an awesome opportunity to check out the behavior of the electron juice sipper.



Given Porsche's motorsport dedication, it's only normal for torque vectoring to be priority for the Germans, with the company's endless LSD ).



However, with the Mission E packing an electric motor for each axle, the muscle dosage for each wheel is done with ease and you can notice this based on how fluent the slide is.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Porsche is also considering rear-wheel-drive versions of the Mission E,



For the sake of comparison, we'll also mention the



