autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Porsche Mission E Shows Electric Torque Vectoring in Nurburgring Drift Testing

27 Mar 2018, 9:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We admit to having focused on Nurburgring crashes following the start of the 2018 season earlier this month. However, the overly dramatic side of the Green Hell has much more to offer, such as prototype sighting. And the latest adventure of the sort allows us to admit a host of attention-worthy test cars, with the lineup led by the Porsche Mission E.
4 photos
Porsche Mission E on RingPorsche Mission E on RingPorsche Mission E on Ring
The Industry Pool session that took place yesterday saw quite a lot of prototypes doing their thing in the Ring, with many of these being driven in an extreme manner - after all, this is what Green Hell testing is all about.

And there's one tester that caught our eye in particular, namely the said electric Zuffenhausen machine.

As you'll be able to notice at the beginning of the video below, which documents the testing session, Porsche engineers are cutting the Mission E any slack. In fact, the testers slid the EV around the Brunnchen corner, which delivered an awesome opportunity to check out the behavior of the electron juice sipper.

Given Porsche's motorsport dedication, it's only normal for torque vectoring to be priority for the Germans, with the company's endless list of tech acronyms packing goodies like PTV (Porsche Torque Vectoring) and PTV+ (as opposed to the mechanical limited slip diff used for PTV, this piece of hardware involves an electronically-controlled LSD).

However, with the Mission E packing an electric motor for each axle, the muscle dosage for each wheel is done with ease and you can notice this based on how fluent the slide is.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Porsche is also considering rear-wheel-drive versions of the Mission E, among others.

For the sake of comparison, we'll also mention the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door drift, which awaits you at the 3:07 point of the clip (we'd also stick around for the rest of the video, though).

Porsche Mission E Porsche Nurburgring nurburgring 2018 spy video EV green
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 