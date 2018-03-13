Porsche Mission E Probably Getting RWD, Two-Door and Convertible Considered

To be more precise, the carmaker is currently considering a whole family of Mission E models, with the company's thoughts unsurprisingly involving sportscars rather than SUVs.
As Car and Driver writes
, citing Stefan Weckbach, the man helming Porsche's electric vehicle development, the J1 platform of the Mission E, which was developed without outside help, isn't all that suitable for high-floor machines. Instead, we might get road-hugging members of the Mission E family.
“If you talk about two-door cars or convertibles, the [Mission E] platform will be ready for that,
” the executive said during a Geneva roundtable interview.
And things get ever better: “We’re definitely discussing rear-wheel-drive options right now,
”
Nevertheless, Weckbach pointed out that the most powerful version of the machine will come in all-paw form and will be “almost the same or a little bit heavier than the Panamera.
” (think: a little over two tonnes).
The most important drawback of a rear-wheel-drive setup in the Mission E involves regenerative braking limitations.
"We try in the Mission E to regenerate as much power as possible, but we need to have the car stable,
” Weckbach explained. So while the engineers could dial up the rear axle regen braking, too much force would act like playing with the handbrake. Then again, with Porsche being a master of balance (think: 911 rear-engined refinement), we're looking forward to meeting the resulting setup in the real world.
As for Porsche's electric SUVs, the carmaker also needs to come up with a range of such models, given the ever-increasing crossover sales.
And the company is now working together with Audi
to develop the PPE ( (Premium Platform Electric) EV architecture that will underpin such high-riding models, along with other machines of the sort.
P.S.: While you wait for more details of the Porsche electric story, here's a Mission E prototype delivering an electric whine while visiting McDonald's.