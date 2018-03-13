Porsche Mission E Probably Getting RWD, Two-Door and Convertible Considered

autoevolution
Visiting Porsche's Geneva Motor Show booth last week provided a dichotomic experience, with the naturally aspirated, 9,000 rpm 2019 911 GT3 RS (so many numbers here) everybody expected being accompanied by the Mission E Cross Turismo, an EV concept we never saw coming. However, the lifted shooting brake attitude showcased here is just one face of the EV diamond the Germans are preparing.
To be more precise, the carmaker is currently considering a whole family of Mission E models, with the company's thoughts unsurprisingly involving sportscars rather than SUVs.

As Car and Driver writes, citing Stefan Weckbach, the man helming Porsche's electric vehicle development, the J1 platform of the Mission E, which was developed without outside help, isn't all that suitable for high-floor machines. Instead, we might get road-hugging members of the Mission E family.

If you talk about two-door cars or convertibles, the [Mission E] platform will be ready for that,” the executive said during a Geneva roundtable interview.

And things get ever better: “We’re definitely discussing rear-wheel-drive options right now,

Nevertheless, Weckbach pointed out that the most powerful version of the machine will come in all-paw form and will be “almost the same or a little bit heavier than the Panamera.” (think: a little over two tonnes).

The most important drawback of a rear-wheel-drive setup in the Mission E involves regenerative braking limitations.

"We try in the Mission E to regenerate as much power as possible, but we need to have the car stable,” Weckbach explained. So while the engineers could dial up the rear axle regen braking, too much force would act like playing with the handbrake. Then again, with Porsche being a master of balance (think: 911 rear-engined refinement), we're looking forward to meeting the resulting setup in the real world.

As for Porsche's electric SUVs, the carmaker also needs to come up with a range of such models, given the ever-increasing crossover sales.

And the company is now working together with Audi to develop the PPE ( (Premium Platform Electric) EV architecture that will underpin such high-riding models, along with other machines of the sort.

P.S.: While you wait for more details of the Porsche electric story, here's a Mission E prototype delivering an electric whine while visiting McDonald's.
