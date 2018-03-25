Fashion Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Wears It Better

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Fashion Grey (modegrau; non-metallic UNI; 61H) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. This is the second known .2 GT3 in this color, as the first known example was delivered to our friends at Champion Porsche in Florida. Fashion Grey was a very popular PTS choice for the 991.1 range, and Porsche even brought a batch of 10 PTS Fashion Grey 991.1 GT3s over to North America towards the end of its production. With the release of Chalk/Crayon for the 991.2 range, however, we have understandably seen a dip in orders for Fashion Grey, as the two colors are very similar even in person together. Fashion perhaps has a tad more grey to it based on what I have seen. What are your thoughts on this example? Photos courtesy of @gisringhausen. #PTSRS

