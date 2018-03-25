Fashion Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Wears It Better

The car sitting before you has recently been delivered to Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois, which is how we ended up with the splendid photos in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
Compared to Chalk (here's a DDD), Fashion Grey seems to be a tad lighter, but telling the two apart requires a trained eye.
Going past the main shade of the car, we have to mention its satin black wheels, with black also being used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.
And while we can't see inside the machine, the images we have here allow us to notice the presence of the full bucket seats, which are shared with the German company's halo car, the 918 Spyder.
Oh, and let's not forget the red brake calipers, which signal the presence of the standard steel stopping hardware.
While we're talking 991.2 GT3s, we'll remind you that Touring Package incarnations of the Neunelfer have started reaching dealers on the Old Continent.
The most recent 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 TP we showed you came in Gulf Blue form
, but this is far from the most attention-grabbing form of the car we've featured to date.
In fact, that title goes to the Pink Pig
example we showed you earlier this week. We're talking about a wrap that pays tribute to the iconic 917/20 racecar, so this one splits opinions like few other Porschas out there.
A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Fashion Grey (modegrau; non-metallic UNI; 61H) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. This is the second known .2 GT3 in this color, as the first known example was delivered to our friends at Champion Porsche in Florida. Fashion Grey was a very popular PTS choice for the 991.1 range, and Porsche even brought a batch of 10 PTS Fashion Grey 991.1 GT3s over to North America towards the end of its production. With the release of Chalk/Crayon for the 991.2 range, however, we have understandably seen a dip in orders for Fashion Grey, as the two colors are very similar even in person together. Fashion perhaps has a tad more grey to it based on what I have seen. What are your thoughts on this example? Photos courtesy of @gisringhausen. #PTSRS
