Fashion Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Wears It Better

25 Mar 2018
by
With the introduction of Chalk (certain Porschephiles know this as Crayon) for the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp of the Porsche 911, the otherwise popular Fashion Grey has started to lose traction. Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of Porscha owners who choose this color and we're glad whenever we have a chance to feature it. Case in point with the 2018 911 GT3 we're here to show you, which wears its Fashion Grey with track-ready pride.
The car sitting before you has recently been delivered to Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois, which is how we ended up with the splendid photos in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.

Compared to Chalk (here's a DDD), Fashion Grey seems to be a tad lighter, but telling the two apart requires a trained eye.

Going past the main shade of the car, we have to mention its satin black wheels, with black also being used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.

And while we can't see inside the machine, the images we have here allow us to notice the presence of the full bucket seats, which are shared with the German company's halo car, the 918 Spyder.

Oh, and let's not forget the red brake calipers, which signal the presence of the standard steel stopping hardware.

While we're talking 991.2 GT3s, we'll remind you that Touring Package incarnations of the Neunelfer have started reaching dealers on the Old Continent.

The most recent 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 TP we showed you came in Gulf Blue form, but this is far from the most attention-grabbing form of the car we've featured to date.

In fact, that title goes to the Pink Pig example we showed you earlier this week. We're talking about a wrap that pays tribute to the iconic 917/20 racecar, so this one splits opinions like few other Porschas out there.

 

