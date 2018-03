It looks like this Neunelfer might've started out in life as a Racing Yellow machine, as bits of the color are still visible in the mirror caps, as well as on the top section and sides of the beast.Nevertheless, the flat-six wielder now packs a two-sided wrap, one that mixes matte grey with matte white. The first shade matches the color of the car's wheels, while the red brake calipers stand out, with these signaling the presence of the standard steel stopping hardware.The second skin job was completed by a German specialist dubbed WrapZone, who took to social media to share its work with us.And while we don't have any pics of the cabin, we can see the full bucket seats adorning the interior of the car (these are shared with the 918 Spyder, remember?).Of course, this is but a wrap, so it means that the owner of the car can return to the original color anytime, or perhaps go for a new approach.Speaking of 991.2-generation Porsche 911 sightings, we'll remind you that dealers on the Old Continent have now started taking delivery of Touring Package incarnations.In fact, earlier today we showed you a GT3 TP, one that comes dressed in a color you simply can't ignore. The shade covering the rear-engined special is Gulf Blue, with this color allowing the Neunelfer to better connect to its ancestors.We'll keep an eye out for 911 GT3 Touring Packages as they reach dealers and we'll return with fresh media as soon as we get our keyboards on it.