Lexus RC F and Porsche Cayman GT4 Kiss on Nurburgring, The Crash Is Inevitable

27 Mar 2018, 14:49 UTC
The Nurburgring has ruined plenty of racecars and street vehicles this year, despite the 2018 season being just weeks old. And we're now back on the topic, as we want to show you an accident that took place during the VLN race that took place last Saturday.
A Porsche Cayman GT4 and a Lexus RC F crossed paths, with the German machine using an aggressive half-on-the-grass line in an attempt to pass and the Lex driver not being ready to surrender.

Unfortunately, the rear side area of the RC F and the front side of the Porsche made contact, with this eventually unsettling the Japanese machine.

The Lexus went sliding towards the guardrail, hitting the protection element with its nose. Oh well, the damage sustained by the RC F doesn't seem all that serious, at least judging by what we can see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the shenanigan.

To those outside the racing realm, the episode seen here might seem like a PIT maneuver. Nevertheless, you should know that such encounters don't always result in the rear-touched car being sent spinning into the guardrail.

In fact, we recently showed you a somewhat similar stunt, which showcased a Renault Megane RS steering into the side rear area of a Porsche Cayman GT4 that had taken a strangely wide line.

Alas, the Renault was the one that met the guardrail and the crash was considerably more serious than the one we have here, with the hot hatch meeting the metallic element on two separate occasions.

Then again, such incidents are a normal part of racing, so they shouldn't come as a surprise.

Fortunately, this Green Hell season has also delivered plenty of thrills, whether we're talking about prototype testing or Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) stunts.

