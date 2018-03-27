Porsche's Hanz Mezger and JP Kraemer Explain Boxer Engines with Flinstones 959

Ever wondered how The Flinstones would look like if Fred's car was a Porsche 959? But what if the stone age machine were to accommodate legendary Porsche engine designer Hanz Mezger and uber-cool Porsche tuner Jean Pierre Kraemer?

The video sees the two discussing the assets of the boxer engine, while including the half-cut 959 that awaits visitors inside the Porsche Museum.



And while any Porschephile should be familiar with the brilliant race and road engines created by Metzger, some of you might wonder about the creations of the said tuner's JP Performance label - we'll, here's an



As for what the future of the Neunelfer holds, the rumor mill talks about the next-gen 911 going for an all-turbocharged engine range.



And while we've always dismissed such rumors, Porsche recently strengthened our belief that the naturally aspirated flat-sixes will live on in its GT cars.



To be more precise, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Head of Porsche Motorsports for worldwide GT motorsports and for GT production sports cars, recently told Australia's Drive that "A normally aspirated engine still fits a sports car. You cannot achieve the same with a turbocharged engine,"



The exec added that "The uniqueness comes from the normally aspirated engine," Walliser added. As long as we can do it, we will do it,"



Nevertheless, it was another one of the exec's statements that got the speculation ball rolling: "The last car ever built will be a... GT3 manual,"



As such, we expect the 992 incarnations of the GT3 to arrive in atmospheric form. And we'll remind you that a next-gen Neunelfer prototype expected to be the GT3 was



You see, as is the case with the Turbo and perhaps the Turbo S, the new GT3 should land for the 2020 model year, so the wait for the newcomer isn't all that long.



