2019 Toyota Auris Wagon Makes Spyshots Debut, Looks Promising

A month after debuting at the Geneva Motor Show in hatchback form, the new Toyota Auris has been spotted testing as a wagon or, as the automaker calls it, a Touring Sports.
Due to the popularity of compact family cars in Europe, Toyota introduced its first wagon derivative during the last generation. It was relatively popular, due in part to the fact that it offered the only hybrid powertrain in the segment at a relatively affordable price.
The new Auris Touring Sports will undoubtedly continue down the same route when it's launched, which is most likely going to happen around the end of 2018.
Toyota has completely ditched diesel engines for this brand-new compact car, instead opting for two `hybrid systems, one of which is very potent. The base configuration is the same 1.8-liter as the C-HR Hybrid. While a flagship model with a 2-liter will provide 180 HP of sportiness.
We suspect that a little further down the line, the Auris hatch and wagon will also offer the 1.2-liter turbo. After all, you can't sell cars in Europe without a manual gearbox.
The spied prototype is clearly wearing a lot of camouflage, but we expect the styling to be virtually the same. The Auris wagon will be based on the new Toyota global platform and offer more legroom thanks to an overall length increase of 40mm. The model will be more geared towards practicality than the hatchback, as we can see the windows for the rear passengers have become taller.
Around the back of the prototype, the tailgate opening is much lower and shaped squarely. Thus, you will be able to load bulky items with ease, but some of the funky creases from the hatchback's bumper have been deleted.
While the regular Auris just made its trip across the pond, becoming the 2019 Corolla hatch, the same might not be true for the bigger model, as Americans haven't quite completely warmed up to wagons yet.
