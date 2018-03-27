Ferrari LaFerrari Gets One-Off Vossen Wheels With Stunning Minimalist Design

When it comes to the realm of customization, passion knows no limits. And the custom shoed Ferrari LaFerrari we're here to showcase provides the perfect example of this.

3 photos



Well, here we are, talking about yet another modded example of the 963 hp machine. As is has been the case with other customized LaF we've featured in the past, the one sitting before you features reversible mods. In this case, we're looking at custom rims.



Supplied by Vossen Wheels, these rolling goodies come with the one-off label, so, for instance, the owner of the hyper-hybrid can be sure that we won't come across a similar development when attending a supercar meet.



We're looking at a multi-spoke design, one who minimalist approach seems to suit the machine rather well. And the black finish of the wheel fall in line with the dark details of the Ferrari.



Zooming in on the wheels, the uber-slim spokes allow us to take a good look at the generous stopping hardware of the hypercar, with the red calipers creating a strong contrast.



The kind of small details mentioned here mustn't be overlooked. For one thing, aficionados turn to social media for the finest aspects that set a hypercar apart these days.



