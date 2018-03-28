Black 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Flies Under the Radar

With Porsche introducing no less than three GT 911 offerings in less than a year, namely the GT3 (Touring Package included), the GT2 RS and the GT3 RS, we mustn't forget that the non-GT side of the Neunelfer range has also welcomed a driving purity-dedicated model, namely the 2018 Carrera T. And we've now brought the latter under the spotlights, thanks to a real-world spotting.
This example of the lightweight special comes dressed in Black, with the hue accentuating the understated aura of the rear-engined machine - the rear-engined delights was spotted while parked at Porsche Zentrum Hamburg Nord-West.
While we're talking Carrera T colors, we'll remind you that this Neunelfer derivative only comes in a limited number of shades, with the list involving Black, Lava Orange, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue, as well as the metallic hues Carrara White, Jet Black and GT Silver.
And the black wheels of the Neunelfer only add to its discreet looks, so it takes a trained eye to spot the fact that this is not a standard Carrera, but the T special.
Speaking of the two, we'll remind you that while the base Carrera tips the scales at 3,175 lbs, the Carrea T weighs in at 3,142 lbs.
The diet of the machine comes from the removal of the rear seats and infotainment system, while other light bits include the thinner soundproofing and the new glass for the rear and rear side windows, along with the loops replacing the door handles.
Nevertheless, owners willing to use the rear seats and the infotainment can bring these back as no-cost options.
The tech side of the Carrera T mixes the 370 hp turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six of the normal model with a shorter rear axle, while the special can be had on both manual and PDK trim (nevertheless, with this being a non-GT car, the stick shift option brings the seven-speed tranny, not the six-speed one).
