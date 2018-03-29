Sport Classic Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Was Born Retro

@PTSGT3 Exclusive: I wasn’t planning on posting this week due to hectic scheduling, but I could’t miss out on all of the fun. Here is the second known PTS Sport Classic Grey 991.2 GT3. The car features steel brakes, satin black wheels, sofas, white gauges, and happens to be for sale from @halmo_automotive in Italy for anyone interested. See photos 1-4. As mentioned, this is the second known Sport Classic Grey .2 example. The first example, an interesting spec with PCCBs and red-striped buckets, was a car that was offered by Porsche Plano after the original buyer backed out. See photos 5-7. As for the color, Sport Classic Grey was made famous by the 911 Sport Classic, a retro-inspired 911 launched in 2009. Limited to 250 examples, the car was a highly optioned 997 Carrera S sporting fuchs-style wheels, a twin-domed roof, a fixed ducktail (a nod to the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7), front lip, and dual stripes. The interior was adorned with Espresso Nature natural leather. The car cost nearly as much as a GT2 at the time of production and continues to be highly sought after, commanding 911 R prices. It was not available to the North American market. See photos 8-10. A lot going on here, but that’s it for now. Expect normal posting to resume next week. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #sportclassicgrey #pts #ptsgt3

