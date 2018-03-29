Sport Classic Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Was Born Retro

Despite being based on the Carrera S, the special edition was loaded with options, while packing special elements such as Fuchs-style wheels, a double bubble rood and a ducktail. Oh, and let's not forget that just 250 units were brought to life (as you can imagine, this made all the difference in the world).
Going past the main hue of the car, we have to mention the satin black wheels, which don't do a very good job at concealing the red brake calipers of the Neunelfer. This, of course, means the Porscha comes with the standard steel brakes.
The machine also comes with the optional all-LED headlights, which come with silver inner graphics.
More importantly, this is a member of the save-the-manuals camp, as you'll be able to notice in the interior shot of the flat-six wielder. Speaking of the cabin, the Porscha also comes with white dashboard trim.
Interestingly, this Zuffenhausen machine is currently for sale, being offered by a dealer in Italy (you can check out the description of the Instagram post showcasing the car for the exact location of the car).
This is the second online-documented 991.2-generation GT3 that comes dressed in Sport Classic Grey, with the Insta post also including images of the first model. And the two are separated by certain options. As such, the first car features PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes and full bucket seats shared with the 918 Spyder.
