2019 Audi RS5 Sportback in Sonoma Green Is Anticlimactic

Audi has revealed the RS5 Sportback at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Normally, we'd be very excited about a new RS model, but this one is so ridiculously predictable.

But it's all so... predictable. Remember the M3 and M4? Well, the sedan has much wider fender flares because the base 3 Series has narrow tracks. Also, the RS6 sounds better than all the other cars with the same 4-liter V8.



But here, the magic is missing. Under the hood is the same 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 engine as you'll get in the coupe. The output is rated at 444-hp in America or a nice, round 450 in Europe. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is also the same, despite the Sportback being a little bit longer and heavier.



Going back to the M3/M4 analogy, each of those hot BMWs debuted with a brand new and very bold shade of blue or gold. But the RS5 Sportback presented itself in the same Sonoma Green we saw on its two sister cars. It's a lovely shade, but it's also being helped to stand out by lots of carbon fiber options like the chin spoiler, trunk aero, side skirts and a more.



Pricing will be announced later in the year. However, we expect it to cost around 5k more than the $70,000 RS5 Coupe. Competitors? Well, there technically aren't any. But we think the people who will consider this are also going to look into the



