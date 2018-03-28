2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Debuts Facelift Look in New York

AMG

That's right; this is the 2019 Mercedes-C63 S Coupe, a car that will continue to be coveted by YouTube vloggers and football players alike, thanks to a refresh that does just enough to set itself apart from older models.The thing that makes you squint and take a second look is called Panamerica, and it's the grille design every new AMG V8 model now has. Somehow, it makes the C63 Coupe look a little bigger and more similar to the S63 model.Other cosmetic changes include a new front bumper with air intakes that make the car look wider, a carbon trunk diffuser, a new rear apron and fresh wheels that are supposedly more streamlined.Unfortunately, not much is going on under the hood, where the bi-turbo V8 engine is still available with 469-hp or, in the case of the C63 S, 503-hp. Over in Europe, those numbers will read as follows: 476 PS (350 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque in the standard model while the C63 S is rated at 510 PS (375 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.Engineers have swapped out the old 7-speed for the newer 9-speed gearbox with the result being... the same 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds.Hardware changes also include AMG Ride Control with adaptive dampers, an electronicnow being fitted as standard and up to six drive modes available through the AMG Dynamics selector.Speaking of which, we have to look at the interior, which now features that flattened 10-25-inch display with better resolution and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. We're still not happy with the carbon being installed on the dash but not on the doors like in most bigger AMG models.