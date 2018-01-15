2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Officially Revealed

Well, duh! Of course the CLS 53 features an inline-6. That's what everybody has been saying for the past year. However, it still doesn't change the fact that it's the first AMG model of its kind.

24 photos AMG models usually had the displacement advantage over their BMW and Audi rivals. However, the CLS 53 not only lacks a V8, but it also features a Bavarian-like engine configuration.



Considering this car was never designed to have a V8, it's likely that the 53 model will forever be the fastest and most powerful version of the current CLS-Class. We're eager to see just how much slower it is compared to an old CLS 63.



With 435 HP and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque, this version of the twin-turbo six-banger is more potent than the one in the



Together, they help propel the CLS 53 from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 270 km/h (167 mph). All 53 models will come standard with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and send power to the ground via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.



Styling has been tweaked, but not in a radical way. Most of the body kit is from the AMG-Line models, which makes the fake side air intakes even more visible. A new central grille has been made for this car, but the bottom part is blocked off and also sports a couple of parking sensors.



The styling of the rear is defined by the new trunk lid spoiler and four round exhaust tips. Yes, rounded, vaguely reminiscent the mufflers designed by many aftermarket tuners.



Our favorite view is of the cabin, as carbon fiber spread from the dashboard to the doors, something many C63 owners would want to see. This four-door coupe oozes class, but it's not for those obsessed over engine displacement. Up until now, Mercedesmodels usually had the displacement advantage over their BMW and Audi rivals. However, the CLS 53 not only lacks a V8, but it also features a Bavarian-like engine configuration.Considering this car was never designed to have a V8, it's likely that the 53 model will forever be the fastest and most powerful version of the current CLS-Class. We're eager to see just how much slower it is compared to an old CLS 63.With 435and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque, this version of the twin-turbo six-banger is more potent than the one in the CLS 450 4Matic . There's also an EQ Boost starter-alternator that can momentarily provide an additional 21hp (16kW) and 184lb-ft (250Nm) of torque.Together, they help propel the CLS 53 from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 270 km/h (167 mph). All 53 models will come standard with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and send power to the ground via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.Styling has been tweaked, but not in a radical way. Most of the body kit is from the AMG-Line models, which makes the fake side air intakes even more visible. A new central grille has been made for this car, but the bottom part is blocked off and also sports a couple of parking sensors.The styling of the rear is defined by the new trunk lid spoiler and four round exhaust tips. Yes, rounded, vaguely reminiscent the mufflers designed by many aftermarket tuners.Our favorite view is of the cabin, as carbon fiber spread from the dashboard to the doors, something many C63 owners would want to see. This four-door coupe oozes class, but it's not for those obsessed over engine displacement.