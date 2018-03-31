autoevolution
Porsche Cayman GT4 vs. Renault Megane RS Nurburgring Duel Ends in a Nasty Crash

The wishful thinker inside each one of us determined us to hope for 2018 Nurburgring season start that would go easy on the drivers. However, this was far from what happened, with the Green Hell having already claimed multiple cars this month, be they street vehicles taking part in Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures of racecars engaged in VLN events.
And one of the most attention-worthy examples of the latter comes from the Nordschleife race held last Sunday, with this including multiple crashes.

For now, we'll focus on a shenanigan that saw a Porsche Cayman GT4 and a Renault Megane RS crashing during the race, with the episode having serious consequences for the compact.

We're talking about road car-based racing machines here, with their drivers supposedly knowing how to handle a situation when two machines belonging to separate classes, as is the case here, come across each other.

Nevertheless, it appears that both racers showed inappropriate behavior, since the Megane RS guy decided to stick to the racing line instead of allowing the superior car to pass, while the man behind the wheel of the Porsche seems to have deliberately chosen a wide line to push the Renault out - check out the correct line when the white Renault ahead of the two passes.

To be more precise, the line of the Cayman GT4 doesn't seem to make any sense, since, even without the Megane RS, it would've pushed the Porsche wide through Brunnchen, the corner that housed the hostilities.

Alas, the Megane steered into the rear side of the Porscha, with this sending the RS into the guardrail. And the Renault hit the metallic element on the side of the track, twice, while the Cayman GT4 seemed to continue the race without any serious issues.

The episode mentioned above can be found at the 4:40 point of the video below, we'd stick around for the rest of the clip, since this includes plenty of other spicy moments.

Accidents aside, the piece of footage also allows us to see how the Renault and the Porsche could've negotiated the said bend without turning to the contact side of racing - you'll find this bit at the 4:20 point of the clip.

