Mint Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs GT Silver 911 GT3 Touring Comparison Is Crazy

31 Mar 2018
Many of those outside the Porschephile ream might find it difficult to understand why one would need to navigate a 911 lineup housing over twenty models. I mean, five or six versions of the "same car" are enough, right?
Well, we've got the perfect example of just how different two Neunelfers can be, even when sharing most of their badge.

To be more precise, the visual comparo we've brought along for today involves a pair of 2018 GT3s. We're looking at a Mint Green standard model, if we may call it so and at a GT Silver-dressed GT3 Touring Package.

The two have recently landed in Littleton, Colorado, with the pics found in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page allowing us to feast our eyes on the differences between the two.

Nevertheless, both machines come with yellow calipers, which means they're fitted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic) goodies.

And while the photos could do a better job of helping us compare the two (the focus on the Mint Green GT3 is clear, so we wished the GT Silver TP received more pixel space), these are enough to make a point.

Of course, the differences between the TP and the non-Touring GT3s go well beyond the surface and we're not even referring to the spec differences between the two machines we have here.

To be more precise, the fixes rear wing adorning the posterior of the GT3 signals its more aggressive overall tune, which is more suitable for track time.

And while the GT3 Touring, which is only offered with a six-speed manual, comes with a more relaxed attitude, a recent review involving the two showcased an unexpected aspect.

We're talking about the soundproofing, as it seems that the TP is louder (think: from inside the car) than the non-Touring car.

So, could a Zuffenhausen fanatic's garage hold both? Probably.
 

