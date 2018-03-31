Mint Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs GT Silver 911 GT3 Touring Comparison Is Crazy

A brand new PTS Mint Green (mintgrün; non-metallic UNI; 22R) 991.2 GT3 has been seen in Littleton, Colorado (Denver metro area) by @ronnierenaldi recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. This is the third known Mint Green .2 GT3 in the world, with the other two being in Los Angeles and France. In this photo, it is a stark contrast to the GT Silver Touring example that is right next to it - hard to believe they are the same car. Note the painted model designation on this example as well. Many thanks to Ronnie for the excellent photos and details of this car. Tag a friend who might fancy a Mint Green Porsche like this. #PTSRS

