Mansory-Tuned Porsche Panamera Wagon: GT3 RS Styling in Forged Carbon

Mansory had a lot of debuts this year at the Geneva Motor Show. There was the DB11, the new Roll-Royce, the Ferrari V12 and this, their version of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.
The Panamera ST is a production version of the concept they presented a few years ago. It's a fresh take on the Shooting Brake design, and the fact that it's got the Porsche badge makes it very desirable.
But not surprisingly, people are interested in what the aftermarket world can offer when a regular €150,000 sports family car isn't enough. We also looked at the Techart version in Geneva and thought it was cool, but that one seemed understated compared to Mansory's work, which is not surprising.
Forged carbon is the name of the game for this German tuner. It's been used on almost every project car, excessively so in the case of their all-carbon Bugatti Veyron.
In the case of the Panamera ST, the dominant feature is the hood, which is vented and gives off a 911 GT3 RS vibe. This is emphasized by the vents in the new and massively enlarged fenders. You can see just how much broader the car has become when you look at the elements that have been added to the doors.
The interior is a lovely shade of camel brown with some unusual embossing in the seats. Even the floors are covered in leather, carefully stitched with a quilted pattern.
Mansory even took the time to hide all the plastic in the trunk. The back of the hatch is wrapped in leather, while your luggage will rest in total luxury on the same material covering the seats. Honestly, we expect all that cowhide made the Panamera heavier by at least 20 kilos, so it's a good thing that we're dealing with a Turbo.
