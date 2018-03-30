autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Mansory-Tuned Porsche Panamera Wagon: GT3 RS Styling in Forged Carbon

30 Mar 2018, 20:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mansory had a lot of debuts this year at the Geneva Motor Show. There was the DB11, the new Roll-Royce, the Ferrari V12 and this, their version of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.
4 photos
Mansory-Tuned Porsche Panamera Wagon: GT3 RS Styling in Forged CarbonMansory-Tuned Porsche Panamera Wagon: GT3 RS Styling in Forged CarbonMansory-Tuned Porsche Panamera Wagon: GT3 RS Styling in Forged Carbon
The Panamera ST is a production version of the concept they presented a few years ago. It's a fresh take on the Shooting Brake design, and the fact that it's got the Porsche badge makes it very desirable.

But not surprisingly, people are interested in what the aftermarket world can offer when a regular €150,000 sports family car isn't enough. We also looked at the Techart version in Geneva and thought it was cool, but that one seemed understated compared to Mansory's work, which is not surprising.

Forged carbon is the name of the game for this German tuner. It's been used on almost every project car, excessively so in the case of their all-carbon Bugatti Veyron.

In the case of the Panamera ST, the dominant feature is the hood, which is vented and gives off a 911 GT3 RS vibe. This is emphasized by the vents in the new and massively enlarged fenders. You can see just how much broader the car has become when you look at the elements that have been added to the doors.

The interior is a lovely shade of camel brown with some unusual embossing in the seats. Even the floors are covered in leather, carefully stitched with a quilted pattern.

Mansory even took the time to hide all the plastic in the trunk. The back of the hatch is wrapped in leather, while your luggage will rest in total luxury on the same material covering the seats. Honestly, we expect all that cowhide made the Panamera heavier by at least 20 kilos, so it's a good thing that we're dealing with a Turbo.

Mansory Posche Panamera Sport Turisomo Porsche
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 