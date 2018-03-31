YouTuber Fills Up Porsche Boxster with Whisky, Has a Big Surprise

Mixing cars and alcohol can lead to mixed results, depending on whether the liquid lands inside the driver or the vehicle. Of course, racers have been getting their machines high on ethanol for decades, so this is a proper way to make a car go fast. But what if you simply decide to pour some of the hot stuff into the tank of a production vehicle? Well, a YouTuber who's trying to become famous thanks to such attempts has recently attempted just that, after purchasing a Porsche.

With the drink in the bag (we're not sure where he stored it, since the Boxster has both a trunk and a frunk), the guy opened the fuel filler cap and did his thing.



After all, the YT man is used to feeding cars oddly, since last time we talked about one of his adventures, a BMW Z4



The vlogger did consider the risk of a fire, probably along with all the legal implications of such a stunt and so he decided to drive the Porscha on a field instead of taking it out on the road.



And while this was probably a wise choice, he didn't make it too far (surprise: the Boxster doesn't pack the same offroading abilities as a Cayenne).



We'll leave a gap here, since we don't want to completely ruin the surprise delivered by the video.



Nevertheless, there's one more thing we need to mention and this concerns all the Porschephiles out there - at least judging by what the YouTuber states, this Boxster found a new owner and since the repair estimate delivered for the car doesn't show any catastrophic damage, the flat-six wielder might just return to the road soon.



