YouTuber Fills BMW Z3 Gas Tank with Liquid Nitrogen, Goes For a Drive

Getting an internal combustion engine up to optimal running temperature is crucial, since this delivers benefits on all fronts, from efficiency to hooning. However, while most aficionados do their best to ensure their motors reach the said temp as quickly as possible, there's a YouTuber who did quite the opposite while taking a BMW Z3 for a spin.

4 photos



Taras Maksimuk, the Ukrainian-born camera addict behind the said channel, was only five years old when the 1998



However, the young man wasn't afraid to throw around three liters of liquid nitrogen into the tank of the Bavarian sportscar. Of course, the



It looks like half of the BMW Z3's tank had been filled with gas at the time when the liquid nitrogen was poured in - perhaps Taras learned from one of his previous adventures, which saw him seriously damaging the engine of an E46 BMW 3 Series Touring by pouring a 2L Coca-Cola bottle inside its less-than-half-full tank (you'll also find this shenanigan below).



Once the freezing lunch stage was over, the Z3 was taken for a spin and we'll only mention that the vlogger once again chose a... lucrative approach.



While many gearheads will obviously disapprove of such BMW-torturing stunts, such episodes shouldn't come as surprises. And that's because TechRax built its YT fame by delivering gadget-destroying videos.



To be more precise, we're talking about YT label TechRax, with the vlogger behind it having decided to pour liquid nitrogen in the gas tank of the said Bimmer.Taras Maksimuk, the Ukrainian-born camera addict behind the said channel, was only five years old when the 1998 Z3 he used in this video was brought to the world.However, the young man wasn't afraid to throw around three liters of liquid nitrogen into the tank of the Bavarian sportscar. Of course, the BMW was already in had-see-better-days condition before this stunt was performed, as you can notice that multiple interior and exterior bits are missing from the machine - it looks like the thing had been used as an organ donor, albeit not to the point that would make it undrivable.It looks like half of the BMW Z3's tank had been filled with gas at the time when the liquid nitrogen was poured in - perhaps Taras learned from one of his previous adventures, which saw him seriously damaging the engine of an E46 BMW 3 Series Touring by pouring a 2L Coca-Cola bottle inside its less-than-half-full tank (you'll also find this shenanigan below).Once the freezing lunch stage was over, the Z3 was taken for a spin and we'll only mention that the vlogger once again chose a... lucrative approach.While many gearheads will obviously disapprove of such BMW-torturing stunts, such episodes shouldn't come as surprises. And that's because TechRax built its YT fame by delivering gadget-destroying videos.