2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Custom Wheels Is a Wild Rendering

Now that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has set foot in the real world, with the first deliveries having already taken place, the world wide web simply can't leave the rear-engined monster alone. And this is how we end up with bold renderings like the one we're here to show you.

The rear-engined beast has left its factory rims behind, in favor of custom units "supplied" by a specialist labeled Agio Sport Wheels.



The rolling goodies we have here come in a two-tone finish, with the copper centers meeting silver lips. As for the design, this plays the multi-spoke card and, together with the said finish, will certainly make these rims stand out. Oh, and let's not forget the concave profile of the wheels.



Now, one might wonder what could drive a



Zoom in on the spec of this GT2 RS and you'll notice it doesn't feature the Weissach Package, a $30,000 option - gifting a W car with custom wheels would be even more insane, since the said pack includes uber-light magnesium wheels.Let's not forget about what takes place in the real world

Then again, extremely scale-friendly factory wheels being switched with custom rims for the sake of personalization wouldn't be something new.



For instance, we





For instance, we talked about such a stunt earlier this week, when we showed you a Ferrari LaFerrari wearing custom wheels. And we'll remind you that was no rendering, with the LaF having received one-off rollers. And we have to mention that the Prancing Horse had been shoed by Vossen Wheels.