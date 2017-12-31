autoevolution
 

Agate Grey 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Is an Understated Jewel

31 Dec 2017
by
When Zuffenhausen dropped the ballistic 2017 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, the Golden Yellow Metallic hue of the supercar stood out above everything else. However, we need to remind ourselves that the uber-Turbo can also be had in less extrovert shades.
And, to deliver an example of how such a rear-engined animal looks like, we've brought along an example of the beast that comes finished in Agate Grey.

The car we have here was recently spotted at Porsche Centrum Twente, in the Netherlands.

We have to admit that the spec of this machine is the kind that can easily keep us awake at night. For one thing, the way in which the back wheels match the black calipers, along with the other dark elements on the car, simply spells "understatement".

When we first came across the design of the 911 Exclusive Series rims, we labeled these as new-age Cookie Cutter wheels. And we're certain that Zuffenhausen designers had the said retro icons in mind when they came up with the styling cues seen here.

In fact, the entire configuration allows this Neunelfer to better connect to its ancestors, since the understated aura has defined Porsche ever since the 356.

Now that the GT2 RS incarnation of the 991.2 has come out, its 700 hp makes the 607 hp firepower of the Turbo S Exclusive seem less impressive than it is. Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that the while the Rennsport Neunelfer is a track hero, the Turbo badge we have here means we're dealing with a sublime daily driver.

And the said label is no small feat - as many of you have noticed, more and more supercar and even hypercar drivers are playing the daily driver card to grab attention on social media these days, even though some end up regretting it well before their planned adventures are over.


 

