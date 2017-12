The freshest adventure of the kind comes from the pixel realm, showing the GT2 RS in a color that easily qualifies for the eye candy status.To be more precise, the 700 hp animal we have here was rendered in Blood Red, with this hue appearing to perfectly suit the aero-shaped styling cues of the Porscha. The supercar packs Satin Black wheels, while its tires come with branding that's more than visible.Note that this Rennsport Neunelfer doesn't pack the Weissach Package . Speaking of which, we can expect most owners to tick this option box, which means paying around $30,000 extra.After all, if you're willing to grab the most extreme Neunelfer road car to date, which will set you back about $300,000, you might as well go all the way. Sure, not everybody will attempt to put the 6:47 Green Hell record to the test, but at least choosing the W goodies means you know the Porscha is able to deliver such performance.One might wonder about the purpose of a rendering such as the one we have here. For one thing, social media has already delivered plenty of real-world examples of the 991.2 GT2 RS.One of the most recent visual adventure of the kind involves a Black example of the flat-six wielder and those of you who missed the tale might be surprised to see the effect the color has on the German land-to-land missile.Well, the answer might have to do with the wrap world. Thus, many owners turn to renderings before commissioning second skin jobs for their monsters.