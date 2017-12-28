autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Countach Stuck in the Snow Is No Daily Driver

Retro Lamborghinis are some of the cars that really put their drivers to the test, especially since we now live in an era when social media puts quite a lot of daily driver pressure on supercar owners.
And while modern machines, such as the Lamborghini Huracan or the Ferrari 458, aren't all that difficult to use when it comes to performing daily duties, a car such as the Countach will certainly challenge the one behind the wheel.

That conclusion is especially true if the driver of the said Sant'Agata Bolognese machine decides to go for a drive in the snow without proper rubber.

As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was reportedly captured in Megeve, France, the driver of a Countach appears to have attempted to battle the cold season using summer tires. As you can imagine, the attempt didn't take the guy very far.

"One friend spotted this lambo Countach locked in the snow close to Megeve in France. What we can say is that guy have some serious balls! But yeah with out snow tire it is hard to win in that conditions!" the description of the YouTube video states.

While we're talking Lamborghinis tackling the cold season, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we brought such a tale that can be considered the opposite of the one we have here.

And that's because the said story involved a Lamborghini Huracan Performante that didn't seem to have any issue with being driven in the snow. Did we say "driven"? We should've used "hooned" instead, since the said Lambo got drifted through the white stuff - some of you might consider that the donuts baked by the Huracan Performante don't qualify as drifting, but this is another story for another time.

