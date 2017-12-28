Modernized Ferrari F40 Rendered as Twin-Turbo Monster

Ever wondered what's the one part of a car that, once touched, would have the most dramatic impact on the vehicle's overall look? Well, you can't go wrong with the light clusters. And we're here to show you what happens when the all-mighty Ferrari F40 is taken down this pathway.
Those of you who identify as purists have no reasons to fret and that's because the Prancing Horse
we have here is but a rendering - can anybody complain about a collection of pixels?
Come to think of it, this render we're talking about doesn't even alter the appearance of the Ferrari F40 all that much. To be more precise, if we go past the LED stripe that replaces the iconic four-unit taillight setup of the retired Maranello halo car, the list of changes doesn't keep us busy for too long.
For one thing, the Italian exotic was brought closer to the road and while this would improve handlibg, it would also make the thing almost impossible to use outside the track.
Once again, if you ask purists, you'll probably be told that the most extreme feature of this Ferrari is its color - as a three-year-old will tell you, this Fezza doesn't come in red.
Since the Ferrari F40
is animated by a twin-turbo V8, a hypothetical attempt to give the thing some extra muscle shouldn't be all that difficult. In the process, the Italian exotic would probably turn into a dragon, spitting flames for the fun of it.
And if we zoom in on the wheels of the machine, we notice that the front units come in gold, while the rear ones mirror the main color of the car. However, we have to admit that (prepare your open-minded glasses for this one) the hue scheme seen here doesn't look half bad.
F40's look so much better when not red.
A post shared by Bengala Automotive Design SL. (@bengalaautodesign) on May 30, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT